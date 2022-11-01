Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.62.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Chart Industries stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.15. The company had a trading volume of 425,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,683. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $231.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.