Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TORO stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 45,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,942. The company has a market cap of £1.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.53.

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

