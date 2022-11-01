Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 101.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.6%.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CQP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

