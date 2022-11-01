Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Switch comprises approximately 3.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.05% of Switch as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,675,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Switch by 2,818.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,640,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,756 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after acquiring an additional 631,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,045,000 after acquiring an additional 445,453 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWCH opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

