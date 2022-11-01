Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

