Chimera Investment (CIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

