China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
