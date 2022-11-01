China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.58

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

