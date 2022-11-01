Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Stock Down 3.8 %

CD stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

