Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

