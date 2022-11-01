Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.
Insider Activity at Chubb
Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.85. 22,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.