Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.85. 22,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

