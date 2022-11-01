CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,312 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

