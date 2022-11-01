CIBC Trims Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Target Price to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Up 11.7 %

CS stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,310. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.78.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.