Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.