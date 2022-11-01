Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases 10,837 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GEL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,950. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In related news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $395,200. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

