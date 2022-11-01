Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 24,200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

VLO traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $127.98. 33,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,114. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

