Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,214 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.