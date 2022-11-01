Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

CIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 23,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,362. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

