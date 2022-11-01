Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Purchases C$69,250.00 in Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,771,325.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Angus Cole acquired 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Angus Cole bought 200 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Angus Cole bought 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.03 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole purchased 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

Shares of Clairvest Group stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$55.00 and a 52-week high of C$80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.00) million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.