Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT Lowered to CHF 17 at Morgan Stanley

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $17.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

