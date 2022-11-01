Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 29.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CLAR opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clarus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 70,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

