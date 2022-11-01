Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLINR remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

