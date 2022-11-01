ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246. The company has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

