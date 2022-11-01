Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,888 Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 18,938 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

