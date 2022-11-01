Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.4% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.65. 76,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

