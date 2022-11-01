Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 191.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NUE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

