Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MBB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.23. 18,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.