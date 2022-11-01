Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. 350,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $462.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

