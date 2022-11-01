Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $32.95 during trading on Tuesday. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,116. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.