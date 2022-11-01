Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $744.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.