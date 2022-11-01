CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Sells $50,023.75 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

