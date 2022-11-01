CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,814 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 604,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.