CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.52. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 6,110 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 424,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.