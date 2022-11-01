Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$62.35 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.81.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

