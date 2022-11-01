Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

