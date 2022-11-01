Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,415. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

