Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 14th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $816.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

