Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 924,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,887,078. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.