CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 8.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 778,696 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

