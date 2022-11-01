Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.