Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 92,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.