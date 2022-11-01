CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CompoSecure Trading Down 1.7 %
CMPO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 101,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,973. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at CompoSecure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.