CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.7 %

CMPO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 101,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,973. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 102,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $644,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,624,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,437,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 130,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $679,832.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,080,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,786.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 102,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $644,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,624,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,437,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 141,751 shares of company stock worth $732,456 and sold 1,007,101 shares worth $5,795,497. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

