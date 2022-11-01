Compound Price Hits $48.66 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $48.66 or 0.00237587 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $353.65 million and approximately $38.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00132396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00068678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00020846 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.88805247 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $34,358,738.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

