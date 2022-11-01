Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

SOFI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.