Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 221,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161,360 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $939.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.28. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.30 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

