Concordium Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $63.86 million and approximately $664,194.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

