Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ.B opened at $284.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.39. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 919.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

