Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $199.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

