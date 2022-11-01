Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $168,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $7,053,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

