Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,597 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.